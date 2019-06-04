Eagles Resume OTAs: Wentz continues to look sharp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Eagles gathered for another set of OTAs on Monday, still missing was the small group of veterans that have yet to make an appearance.Malcolm Jenkins, Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffrey, Fletcher Cox and Jason Peters are expected to be here next week for mandatory minicamps. Coach Doug Pederson says he has no reason to think they wouldn't be. That includes Jenkins, who is reportedly unhappy with his contract.Pederson hasn't heard personally from the Eagles safety as to whether he'll be showing up. The coach, maintaining that this week's workouts are still voluntary.Next week, however, any player that's absent would be subject to fines. Pederson added that the guys that aren't here are "veteran players, they're guys that have played a ton of football for us, they helped us win a championship a couple years ago, so I'm not concerned really with those guys not being here."How about the guys that are here?Pederson spoke glowingly about Brandon Graham today, calling him the "heart and soul of the team."He said he has a few years left in him. Graham told us after practice the it's a "double digit year," pointing to both the fact that he's entering his 10th season, and also that his goal is to finally hit double digits in sacks, which he assumes would get him to the Pro Bowl, something he hopes to do each year of the new and likely final 3-year-deal he just signed this past off season.Then there's Boston Scott. Pederson said he's the guy who is filling the shoes of Darren Sproles at the moment, while the team awaits word as to whether or not Sproles will retire.Scott said hearing that is a "huge honor" and called Sproles "the OG". He said he's single-handedly made it possible for running backs of short stature, like Scott, to get a chance in the NFL.Speaking of running backs, Jordan Howard said he's loving his experience in Philadelphia so far, which includes his time with Coach Duce Staley, the back-by-committee system, and even hanging out at Sixers games. He also recently got his college degree last month in general studies from Indiana University, something he promised his mother he would do regardless of the fact he made it in the NFL, taking a full course load each offseason. Congratulations to Jordan.