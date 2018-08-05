EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3889330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 5 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Head Coach Doug Pederson and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season.Together, Pederson and Roseman played vital roles in the Eagles' historic 2017 campaign, which resulted in the first Super Bowl championship in team history."We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization's leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl championship," said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie. "Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."Philadelphia finished the 2017 regular season with a 13-3 record, which tied a franchise mark, captured the NFC East crown and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and defeated New England, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.-----