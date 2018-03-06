Eagles Super Bowl DVD now on sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Eagles fans, your team has won the Super Bowl, now what are you going to do?
Watch it again and again. And again.
The official Eagles Super Bowl LII Champions Commemorative Film is now available on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, and digital download.
The film chronicles the historic ride the Birds took the city on.
1 DAY AWAY.— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 5, 2018
Starting tomorrow you can purchase the @Eagles Super Bowl LII Champions Commemorative Film!
Available on DVD, Blu-ray, Combo Pack, and digital download. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fb2YgLzL7B
In this NFL Films production, you can relive all the great moments from the past season including:
Carson Wentz saying if Jake Elliott made the game-winning 61-yard field goal against the New York Giants, he'd give the kicker his game check.
Jay Ajayi making a 46-yard touchdown in his first game as an Eagle:
And all the great Eagles touchdown celebrations:
It all culminates with the Eagles' first ever Super Bowl Championship.
NFLShop.com is selling the Blu-ray combo back for $34.99.
