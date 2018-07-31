We recently received and placed on display, artifacts from the @Eagles #SuperBowlLII victory. Items include the ball caught by QB @NickFoles for a TD in the memorable “Philly Special” trick play & Foles’ game worn jersey in which he won MVP honors. pic.twitter.com/JzN41dueKZ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 30, 2018

If you head to Canton, Ohio, make sure to stop by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to catch some Philadelphia Eagles recent history.The Hall of Fame is currently displaying items from the 'Philly Special' play from Super Bowl 52.The memorabilia includes Foles' jersey and helmet. There's also coach Pederson's headset and visor.And the football Foles caught in the end zone.------