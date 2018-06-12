Eagles Super Bowl Parade becomes Jeopardy! clue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3054455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eagles honored with Philly's first Super Bowl parade. Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Jeff Skversky report during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 8, 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles made an appearance on Jeopardy! Monday night.No, Carson Wentz and company were not contestants on the show, but the team was part of a clue during the Jeopardy round.Contestant Catherine selected the category 'Around the U.S.A.' for $200.The clue read:"The 2018 Super Bowl Victory Parade ended at the museum steps made famous in this 1976 movie."Contestant Tracey rang in with the correct question: "What is 'Rocky?'"Eagles fans are hoping next year, Jeopardy! will have a similar clue about the 2019 Super Bowl Victory Parade.------