Eagles take the field for 1st time at training camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take the field for the first time Thursday as they kick off training camp with the full roster.
The Eagles tweeted photos of the players arriving to the NovaCare Complex.
2018 #EaglesCamp opens with energy and optimism.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2018
The latest from @EaglesInsider: https://t.co/Isb8lYGNdq#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/asXLQlmLxM
Quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to to be limited.
Action News sports reporter Jeff Skverksy will report live from training camp on Action News at Noon.
Carson Wentz is expected to be LIMITED today during the 1st Training Camp prax— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 26, 2018
Doug Pederson has said multiple times this offseason the Eagles will NOT rush / push Wentz; will be 💯% before playing
Wentz may NOT play in preseason GMs@6abc#CarsonWentz pic.twitter.com/pKyZcLucms
