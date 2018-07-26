PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles take the field for 1st time at training camp

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles players to take the field at training camp. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take the field for the first time Thursday as they kick off training camp with the full roster.

The Eagles tweeted photos of the players arriving to the NovaCare Complex.



Quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to to be limited.
Action News sports reporter Jeff Skverksy will report live from training camp on Action News at Noon.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Reigning Super Bowl champs report to training camp
Eagles' Jason Kelce plays saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady to top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Alejandro Bedoya leads Philadelphia Union rally over Houston Dynamo
Reds to face another rookie in Phillies' Suarez
Reigning Super Bowl champs report to training camp
Kingery, Santana lead Phillies past Dodgers 7-3
More Sports
Top Stories
N.J. radio hosts facing heat over comments called 'hate speech'
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella thanks rescuers
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Group of girls help rescue woman from Philadelphia creek
Woman shot while sitting on porch in SW Philadelphia
Power surge causes damage in several Langhorne homes
Center City road closed due to main break won't open for months
Show More
PPA expanding meterUP parking app citywide
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Less Rain Today
Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
Walt Disney Company to eliminate plastic straws and more by 2019
More News