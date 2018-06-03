PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz holds Football Camp for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Zach Ertz holds football camp. Jamie Apody reports during Action News Mornings on June 3, 2018. (WPVI)

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles will take a break from spring workouts on Tuesday to visit the White House. In the meantime, they're also taking time out for some philanthropic efforts.

Tight end Zach Ertz held his first annual Football Camp Saturday at Ridley High School in Delaware County.

Ertz says it's his way of giving back to the Philadelphia area.

"No matter whether it's football or life, the work ethic has got to be topnotch. Football is a game, but the game of life is much bigger than this," Ertz said.

The first through eighth graders got plenty of expert coaching - and Ertz got in some selfies with the kids, as well.

"It's a lot of fun giving back to the community. The city of Philadelphia has meant so much to me and my family, so just to be out here with the kids is extremely rewarding for me personally, and hopefully, they take a lot out of it, too," Ertz said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesPhilly ProudRidley Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News