Philadelphia Eagles to face Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 preseason

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Foles will be on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles this season after all.
Except this time the QB will be facing their defense instead of leading the offense.
The NFL released the preseason schedule on Monday afternoon, and it has the Birds facing Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
The two teams will not play each other in the regular season.
Here is the list of teams the Eagles will be facing. Exact dates have not been announced:
WEEK 1 - AUGUST 8-12
Tennessee
WEEK 2 - AUGUST 15-19
at Jacksonville
WEEK 3 - AUGUST 22-25
Baltimore
WEEK 4 - AUGUST 29-30
at NY Jets
Full NFL preseason schedule:
Hall Of Fame Game -- Aug. 1
Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 1 -- Aug. 8-12
New York Jets at New York Giants
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
Week 2 --- Aug. 15-19
Chicago at New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX 8/18)
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN 8/15)
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
New England at Tennessee Titans
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN 8/19)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS 8/18)
Week 3 -- Aug. 22-25
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS 8/23)
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX 8/22)
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8/25)
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4 -- Aug. 29-30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
New York Giants at New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Here are the Eagles' 2019 opponents. Dates and times have not been released:
Home:
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Redskins
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Away:
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Redskins
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
