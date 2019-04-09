Philadelphia Eagles to face Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 preseason

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Foles will be on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles this season after all.Except this time the QB will be facing their defense instead of leading the offense.The NFL released the preseason schedule on Monday afternoon, and it has the Birds facing Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.The two teams will not play each other in the regular season.Here is the list of teams the Eagles will be facing. Exact dates have not been announced:Tennesseeat JacksonvilleBaltimoreat NY JetsDenver Broncos vs. Atlanta FalconsNew York Jets at New York GiantsTennessee Titans at Philadelphia EaglesCarolina Panthers at Chicago BearsNew England Patriots at Detroit LionsHouston Texans at Green Bay PackersMinnesota Vikings at New Orleans SaintsLos Angeles Chargers at Arizona CardinalsDallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ersDenver Broncos at Seattle SeahawksIndianapolis Colts at Buffalo BillsAtlanta Falcons at Miami DolphinsJacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore RavensWashington Redskins at Cleveland BrownsTampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh SteelersCincinnati Bengals at Kansas City ChiefsLos Angeles Rams at Oakland RaidersChicago at New York GiantsCincinnati Bengals at Washington RedskinsSeattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX 8/18)New York Jets at Atlanta FalconsBuffalo Bills at Carolina PanthersMiami Dolphins at Tampa Bay BuccaneersOakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN 8/15)Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles RamsGreen Bay Packers at Baltimore RavensKansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh SteelersDetroit Lions at Houston TexansCleveland Browns at Indianapolis ColtsPhiladelphia Eagles at Jacksonville JaguarsNew England at Tennessee TitansSan Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN 8/19)New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS 8/18)Houston Texans at Dallas CowboysBaltimore Ravens at Philadelphia EaglesBuffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS 8/23)Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota VikingsWashington Redskins at Atlanta FalconsCleveland Browns at Tampa Bay BuccaneersDenver Broncos at Los Angeles RamsJacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX 8/22)Carolina Panthers at New England PatriotsNew Orleans Saints at New York JetsNew York Giants at Cincinnati BengalsChicago Bears at Indianapolis ColtsPittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8/25)San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City ChiefsGreen Bay Packers vs. Oakland RaidersSeattle Seahawks at Los Angeles ChargersTampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas CowboysBaltimore Ravens at Washington RedskinsTennessee Titans at Chicago BearsKansas City Chiefs at Green Bay PackersPittsburgh Steelers at Carolina PanthersMiami Dolphins at New Orleans SaintsLos Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ersOakland Raiders at Seattle SeahawksMinnesota Vikings at Buffalo BillsNew York Giants at New England PatriotsPhiladelphia Eagles at New York JetsIndianapolis Colts at Cincinnati BengalsDetroit Lions at Cleveland BrownsLos Angeles Rams at Houston TexansAtlanta Falcons at Jacksonville JaguarsArizona Cardinals at Denver BroncosHere are the Eagles' 2019 opponents. Dates and times have not been released:Dallas CowboysNew York GiantsWashington RedskinsChicago BearsDetroit LionsNew England PatriotsNew York JetsSeattle SeahawksDallas CowboysNew York GiantsWashington RedskinsAtlanta FalconsBuffalo BillsGreen Bay PackersMiami DolphinsMinnesota Vikings