Philadelphia Eagles to face Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 preseason

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Foles will be on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles this season after all.

Except this time the QB will be facing their defense instead of leading the offense.

The NFL released the preseason schedule on Monday afternoon, and it has the Birds facing Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

The two teams will not play each other in the regular season.

Here is the list of teams the Eagles will be facing. Exact dates have not been announced:

WEEK 1 - AUGUST 8-12
Tennessee

WEEK 2 - AUGUST 15-19
at Jacksonville

WEEK 3 - AUGUST 22-25
Baltimore

WEEK 4 - AUGUST 29-30
at NY Jets

Here are the Eagles' 2019 opponents. Dates and times have not been released:

Home:
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Redskins
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks

Away:
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Redskins
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
