Philadelphia Eagles to play Atlanta Falcons on the road for Week 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will open their 2021 season on the road.

The first game of the season will see the Eagles in Atlanta taking on Exton's Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

The Battle of the Birds will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

The full NFL schedule for the upcoming season will be released Wednesday night.



This will be Nick Sirianni's first regular season game as Eagles head coach.

The Falcons also have a new head coach in Arthur Smith. They also just drafted Philadelphia native Kyle Pitts, the Florida tight end.



On Tuesday, Eagles president Don Smolenski issued a statement after the City of Philadelphia announced it was lifting capacity limits on June 11, which means fans can once again fill up the stands at Lincoln Financial Field for home games.

"Today's announcement by the City of Philadelphia to lift stadium capacity limits in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season is tremendous news for the Philadelphia Eagles, our fans, and the community. We are excited to welcome our fans home and look forward to Lincoln Financial Field returning to form as an unrivaled home-field advantage for our team. We have always been committed to providing our fans a great gameday experience in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. As we look ahead to a full stadium, we encourage our community to get vaccinated."

