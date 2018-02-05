SPORTS

Eagles to receive custom WWE Champion Title belt

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving more than just the Lombardi Trophy for winning the Super Bowl, they're also receiving their own custom WWE Championship Title belt.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving more than just the Lombardi Trophy for winning the Super Bowl, they're also receiving their own custom WWE Championship Title belt.

In what has become a tradition for each champion in every major sport, WWE will be sending the custom title belt to the team to enjoy during the parade and other celebrations.

The belt features the WWE logo, with custom Eagles plates on each side.

WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter on Monday to show off the belt and congratulate the birds.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsWWEPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News