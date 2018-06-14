PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles to receive Super Bowl rings on Thursday. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles' ongoing Super Bowl celebration culminates Thursday night when the players receive their championship rings.

After that, coach Doug Pederson wants the team to move on and shed their underdog persona that got them to their first title.

"I want those guys to remember it, I want those guys to embrace it," Pederson said of the title run, but stressed the importance of turning the page mentally. "It's a great motivating factor for us to sort of rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog, but be the hunted, have the target on our back."

Pederson has an exact date and time when he wants the Super Bowl celebration to end and the transformation to take place: 12:01 a.m., June 15.

"Honestly, after the ring ceremony, to me, we've put that to bed, we've put that to rest, and we move onto 2018," he said at the start of minicamp Tuesday.

The party has been ongoing since the Eagles captured their first Super Bowl title by upending the New England Patriots on Feb. 4. Over the weekend, a group that included Pederson, quarterback Carson Wentz and owner Jeffrey Lurie, with the Lombardi trophy in tow, were brought on stage to be honored at the Kenny Chesney concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

EMBED More News Videos

Delaware girl gets pulled on stage at Kenny Chesney concert: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 11, 2018


Pederson noted that he was at a pair of events on Monday, and said the city remains "on fire."

"It's great. I love it," Pederson said."The fans are excited, and they should be."

But there is a 2018 season to tend to. The long postseason run and subsequent celebration has equaled a shortened offseason. With training camp just over a month away now, the coach believes it's about time to flip the switch mentally.
"When we come back July 25th, in two weeks we're playing a football game," he said, "so that's our focus."

-------

ESPN contributed to this report

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesSuper Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wentz brings young Eagles fan onto stage at Chesney concert
Eagles, Lombardi Trophy join Kenny Chesney on stage
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News