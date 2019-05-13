Joel Embiid heads to locker room in tears after heartbreaking loss to Raptors

Joel Embiid was emotional following the Game 7 loss in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/N5bPgKyhHz — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2019

TORONTO -- Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.After Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee.Leonard scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. JJ Redick had 17 points, Butler added 16, and Tobias Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds.The loss was emotional for many, including Joel Embiid, who was seen crying heading to the locker room."That was a heartbreaker. I really didn't expect that. I feel like we came so far for it to be a buzzer winner for Toronto. It was heartbreaking for the city," said Lindsey Komins leaving Chickie's & Pete's in South Philly."I almost broke into tears. I've been going to games since I was a kid and it means a lot to me and my mom is a big Sixers fan," said Ingrid Cabocci.