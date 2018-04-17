PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Embiid, Simmons on top selling NBA jersey list; 76ers at No. 3 on team list

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, of Cameroon, right, looks back with Ben Simmons, of Australia, left, in a game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Philadelphia 76ers not only earned the No. 3 seed in the East, they also hold the third spot on the list of the top most popular NBA team merchandise.

The 76ers are only behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, teams that have won the NBA Championship the past three years.

As for top-selling jerseys, the 76ers have two in the top 10.

At No. 8 is center Joel Embiid. Guard Ben Simmons comes in at No. 10.

The top three selling jerseys are Warriors' Stephen Curry, Cavs' Lebron James, and Warriors' Kevin Durant.

Rankings are based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2017-18 NBA season.

------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersjoel embiidben simmonslebron jamesstephen curry
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Sixers hire former Duke, WNBA star Lindsey Harding as full-time scout
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News