Emotional roller coaster continues for Eagles' fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --No surprise but Eagles fans are not happy. Many fans did not want to talk about this loss, walking right past us.
They came streaming out of the stadium frustrated, many at a loss for words.
In the final minutes of the game, Carolina takes the lead making a huge comeback after the Eagles went into the 4th quarter with a 17-0 lead.
Many thought this game was in the bag and then watched in shock as it all fell apart.
Scott Bessler of Bordentown, New Jersey said, "Just disappointing. How can you have a 17-0 lead and give it away? They just have to get their act together."
Hakeem Ellis of Philadelphia added, "Fourth quarter, end of the game -we're not finishing. I don't know if they need to run some more suicides, run some more lap, we need to finish games. It's unacceptable."
"Words can't express how this feels. It sucks. I don't understand why we can't close a game," said Jason LeBlanc of Mount Holly, New Jersey.
Aniello Giuseppe of Wilmington, Delaware said, "This loss is horrible. E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES! I bleed green regardless!"
We did speak to some Carolina fans who said they are excited but keeping their heads down - hearing lots of boo's come their way.
In true Philly fashion, fans say they are not giving up on this season, they just want a better performance from their Super Bowl champs."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps