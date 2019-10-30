Zach Ertz surprises young athletes with $30K worth of sports equipment

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz helped deliver new equipment to young athletes in Delaware County.Ertz, along with Dunkin', made a surprise donation of more than $30,000 worth of new sports equipment, including helmets and gloves, for the Chester Panthers Youth Empowerment and Athletic Association.The special appearance took place in Chester Tuesday night.The equipment donation is a part of Dunkin's "Touchdowns for Kids" program where Dunkin' donates $250 to Good Sports Inc. every time the Eagles score a touchdown throughout the season.Ertz personally donates $250 for every touchdown he scores.The Chester Panthers youth program is based on volunteers and has provided a safe haven for families for the past 15 years.