Zach Ertz surprises young athletes with $30K worth of sports equipment

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz helped deliver new equipment to young athletes in Delaware County.
Ertz, along with Dunkin', made a surprise donation of more than $30,000 worth of new sports equipment, including helmets and gloves, for the Chester Panthers Youth Empowerment and Athletic Association.
The special appearance took place in Chester Tuesday night.
The equipment donation is a part of Dunkin's "Touchdowns for Kids" program where Dunkin' donates $250 to Good Sports Inc. every time the Eagles score a touchdown throughout the season.
Ertz personally donates $250 for every touchdown he scores.
The Chester Panthers youth program is based on volunteers and has provided a safe haven for families for the past 15 years.
