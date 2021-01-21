ESPN: Eagles hire Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as new head coach

"Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia," Schefter tweeted on Thursday afternoon.
Eagles are hiring Colts' OC Nick Sirianni as their head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021
Sirianni was the Chargers' quarterbacks coach in 2014 and 2015 when Frank Reich was offensive coordinator in San Diego, and Reich hired him to be his right-hand man when he left Philadelphia to take the Colts' head-coaching job in 2018.
Indianapolis has fielded a top-10 offense two of the past three seasons despite a rotating cast at quarterback. Philip Rivers completed 68% of his passes this season for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Sirianni has worked as a quarterbacks coach and receivers coach since coming into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.
The Colts (11-5) finished ninth in scoring (28.2 PPG) and 10th in yards per game (378.1) in 2020.
The hiring comes more than a week after the Birds parted ways with Doug Pederson.
Pederson was let go from the Eagles less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.
Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.