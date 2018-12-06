NFL EXPERT PICKS

Eagles battle Cowboys for first in NFC East

Ducis and Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes make their score predictions for a pivotal game for the Birds.

It's Cowboys Week and the Eagles head to Big D looking to seize first place in the NFC East and shut up Cowboys fans. Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and news reporter Jeannette Reyes square off to pick the winning score in Eagles-Cowboys and two other matchups that impact the Eagles' postseason bid.

Week 14 Expert Picks Matchups
Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.
Giants at Redskins, 1:00 p.m.
Seahawks at Vikings, 8:20 p.m.

