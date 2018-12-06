It's Cowboys Week and the Eagles head to Big D looking to seize first place in the NFC East and shut up Cowboys fans. Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and news reporter Jeannette Reyes square off to pick the winning score in Eagles-Cowboys and two other matchups that impact the Eagles' postseason bid.
Week 14 Expert Picks Matchups
Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.
Giants at Redskins, 1:00 p.m.
Seahawks at Vikings, 8:20 p.m.
Follow 6abc's Eagles coverage at Eagles on 6abc | Learn More About 6abc Apps
Eagles battle Cowboys for first in NFC East
NFL EXPERT PICKS
More NFL Expert picks
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News