Sports Producer Ducis Rodgers and WPVI President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica predict whether the Birds will save their season in their return to L.A. Plus, picks for the Cowboys at Colts and the huge AFC matchup between the Patriots and the Steelers.
Week 15 Expert Picks Games
Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m.
Patriots at Steelers, 4:25
