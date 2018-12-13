NFL EXPERT PICKS

Can Eagles beat Rams to keep playoff hopes alive?

EMBED </>More Videos

WPVI-TV President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica convene a panel to pick this week's big games with Ducis Rodgers.

Sports Producer Ducis Rodgers and WPVI President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica predict whether the Birds will save their season in their return to L.A. Plus, picks for the Cowboys at Colts and the huge AFC matchup between the Patriots and the Steelers.

Week 15 Expert Picks Games
Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m.
Patriots at Steelers, 4:25


Follow 6abc's Eagles coverage at Eagles on 6abc | Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNFL Expert picksAction News SportsNational Footbal LeaguefootballPhiladelphia Eaglesnfl
NFL EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: Predicting the final score of Eagles-Cowboys
Ducis, Rick Williams go 1-on-1 picking winner of Eagles-Redskins
NFL Week 12 predictions: Eagles go for the sweep of the Giants
NFL Week 11 predictions: Can the Eagles pull off the upset in New Orleans?
More NFL Expert picks
SPORTS
Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra; rest of season in doubt
Report: Carson Wentz suffered broken vertebra, status for season uncertain
Eagles might not have QB Wentz against Rams
Carson Wentz's scan on back inconclusive, QB set for MRI
More Sports
Top Stories
Report: Carson Wentz suffered broken vertebra, status for season uncertain
Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
4 juveniles charged in high school wrestling team hazing incident
2 killed in crash with dump truck on Route 202 ramp identified
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
Vernon Odom set to retire from 6abc
Delco flooding victims can apply for SBA damage aid
Show More
Serious crash on I-295 in Lawrence Twp.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain/Snow Showers Today
3 suspects sought in grocery store robbery in West Oak Lane
11 arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
Free Narcan in Pa. as city, suburbs battle drug rings
More News