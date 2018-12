Week 15 Expert Picks Games

Sports Producer Ducis Rodgers and WPVI President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica predict whether the Birds will save their season in their return to L.A. Plus, picks for the Cowboys at Colts and the huge AFC matchup between the Patriots and the Steelers.Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m.Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m.Patriots at Steelers, 4:25Follow 6abc's Eagles coverage at Eagles on 6abc