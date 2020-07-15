PSAC cancels fall sports at West Chester University, 17 other Pa. universities

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Chester University will not be playing any fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which the West Chester Golden Rams is a member, announced Wednesday that it has canceled fall sports.
The decision affects 18 schools, primarily those in the state-run university system.
Kutztown University, Millersville University, and East Stroudsburg University are also part of the PSAC.
"The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall," PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said in a news release. "However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members."
PSAC said it will work with the universities to develop guidelines for all teams to continue individual skill instruction as well as strength and conditioning activities under social distancing protocols by the end of the summer.
The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.
The conference said it's hoping to shift fall sports to the spring semester. A decision on winter and spring sports will be made later, PSAC said.
Headquartered in Lock Haven, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is an NCAA Division II Conference comprised of 18 institutions in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The member institutions are Bloomsburg University, California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, East Stroudsburg University, Edinboro University, Gannon University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown University, Lock Haven University, Mansfield University, Mercyhurst University, Millersville University, The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Seton Hill University, Shepherd University, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University and West Chester University.
