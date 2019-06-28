Sports

Fans cheer on USA women in World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of fans packed The Field House in Center City Friday afternoon to cheer on the United States women's national soccer team in the quarterfinal matchup against France.

For many, the game was the most-anticipated of the tournament. The number-one-ranked US team against the host and co-favorite, France.

As the game ended with a score of 2 to 1, fans at The Field House erupted in cheers.

"They played with a lot of heart tonight," said James Gordon, Fort Worth, Texas.

William Knight, also visiting from Fort Worth, Texas said, "France has got a good squad. (Megan) Rapinoe was phenomenal, stepped it up."

"Great game. Happy to move on. England is going to be tough but the US team looks great tonight and I think they're ready for them," said Jen McGovern.

The US women's team now moves on to the semi-finals and a matchup with England on Tuesday.

The team includes two players with local ties, Julie Ertz, Philadelphia and Carli Lloyd, Delran, NJ.
