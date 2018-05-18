Fans react to Eagles going to the White House

The Eagles have received their invitation to visit the White House, but the question is, how many will attend.Fans have mixed emotions on what the Eagles should do.Kim McLaughlin of West Chester said, "I think they should because it's the first year they won."Eagles fans aren't holding back about what they think their beloved super bowl team should do about the president's June 5 invitation to the White House.Madison Lytle of West Chester said, "I think it's a rite of passage to go to the White House when you win"I could care less about Trump, but the White House still holds some importance and we have to protect that," added Vaughn Jackson of North Philadelphia.It's not the invitation, but the man behind it, that's the source of controversy.Eagles Malcolm Jenkins has been outspoken about the president.After he referred to those protesting social issues during the National Anthem as S-O-B's.It's something many players haven't forgotten.Defensive End Chris Long said in a radio interview, "At the end of the day, I don't want to take a picture with somebody I don't care for."Team Owner Jeffrey Lurie called Trump's presidency "disastrous."Simone Green of West Philadelphia said, "Just in this circumstance, I wouldn't. They could probably go to the White House at any time."Chris Cavallucci of Wyncote, Pa. said, "I wouldn't feel it's appropriate. After being called names, and having him disrespect our country so much.""If you have an issue and you want to make some changes then go to the man that can make those changes. And explain to him why you feel that way," said Joey Kirwin of Frankford.Mike Elia of Manayunk said, "Whether or not they go, will fans care? I don't think they would care because they're the Super Bowl champs, because they brought the city a championship.------