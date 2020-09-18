Fans, stores, restaurants prepare for tailgating ban at Philadelphia Eagles home opener

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6433416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Birds head home to the Linc to take on the Rams on Sunday. Players say they are ready to bring the energy to avoid falling to 0-2.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans looking tailgate ahead of the home opener on Sunday won't have Lincoln Financial Field as an option.The City of Philadelphia is taking extra steps to make sure no one sneaks in.The area of 7th to Broad and Packer to I-95 will be blocked to vehicular traffic and some streets will be closed beginning from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 20."For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family."Gerald Lockwood of Willingboro, New Jersey said he will be watching at home but he thinks the Eagles need the fans at The Linc."All these teams should have some semblance of fans, even if it's 25%... have them spaced, should be good for the NFL."Stores like Shibe Vintage Sports on Thirteenth Street are feeling a trickle-down effect from the no fan, no tailgate rules."Eagles season has crept up on us without the pre-season," owner Darren Nowicki said.His shop focuses on vintage tees and sportswear."To get everybody ready, without the stadium open for fans or the tailgating, it's been a different flow."Over at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia, manager Susan Bonfoglio is preparing. They already are COVID-19 compliant with plexiglass divider, serving at 25% capacity for indoor dining, along with tables and tents set up outside."They'll be asked if they'd like to be inside or outside we do have TVs outside as well," she said.Here is a specific list of streets affected by Sunday's road closures:-S. 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Ave. to Terminal Ave.)-Pattison Ave. closed to traffic both ways (S. Broad Street to S. 7th Street)-S. 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street a.k.a. "Phillies Way")-S. Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Ave. to Pattison Ave.)