First girl plays in South Jersey Youth Football All-Star Games

Meet the first girl ever selected to the South Jersey Youth Football All-Star Games.The 9-year-old, from Millville, is a fierce competitor who does not like to back down from a challenge.She has the ability to pose as one of the cutest football players you've ever seen.But in an instant, she can change her look into one of the scariest.She's also considered of the kindest teammates, but fiercest on the field as well.And she's the first ever girl selected to the South Jersey Youth Football All-Star Games held Saturday.You're on the all-star team. You're one of the best players in the league? "Yeah," said M'Kia.Clearly, she's confident.The 9-year-old started at guard on her all-star team's game at Millville High Saturday.They scored on their first drive. They won 26 to nothing.M'Kia's football journey started out 4 years ago.Her favorite part about the game is "that I get to spend time with my teammates," she said.Her dad, Michael, is her coach of the Bridgeton Bulldogs.He never hesitated to put her in the sport, nor treat her different."I'm really hard on her in practice. She always says dad you're so hard on me. You're harder on me than you are on the boys," said Michael, M'Kia's dad.Though her mom Billie gets a little nervous with the contact, she loves what M'Kia has learned."She's using different strategies that she's learned on the field in other situations." I'm sure you like it when she puts a boy flat on his back? "Yes I love it," laughs Billie, M'Kia's mom.Her coaches also say she's one of the hardest working players in the league.Known for having, "She has a lot of heart, way more heart than a lot of the guys out there," said Coach Rocket, M'Kia's coach.M'Kia says next year she's moving on to the next division and hopefully another all-star game.