Sports

Florida man is 1st person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

A Florida man became made history over the weekend as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, a physically grueling feat that has landed him in the Guinness World Records

After knocking out a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run in a single day, Chris Nikic crossed the finish line in just under 17 hours on Sunday.

Doctors told Nikic he wasn't capable of finishing the race, but he did with plenty of support, displaying something as inspiring as the power of the human spirit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridatriathlonhistoryironmandown syndrome
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy halts indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
COVID-19 cases in Pa. up more than 70% in the past 2 weeks
Biden names COVID-19 advisory board, says masks remain a must
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
Biden plans executive actions that would undo Trump's policies
Alex's last message for the Delaware Valley
Show More
Stocks surge on Wall Street on vaccine news, US election
AG Shapiro answers GOP concerns over late-arriving mail ballots
AccuWeather: Sunny And Very Warm Again Today, Midweek Rain Coming
Man stabbed outside Center City hotel
Small businesses, families take advantage of fall warmth
More TOP STORIES News