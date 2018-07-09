PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux gets married

EMBED </>More Videos

Claude Giroux gets married. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is now a married man.

Giroux wed Ryanne Breton; the two have been engaged since 2016.


Both the bride and groom posted photos to their social media pages.



Another photo was posted on Giroux's dogs' Instagram account.



The pups, Harvey and Charlie, had a special role in the wedding as the ring bearers.

They had special tuxedos made just for them.

Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Giroux!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyerswedding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Right winger Matt Read signs two-way contract with Wild
Logo unveiled for Flyers' Stadium Series game at the Linc
Former Senators, Flyers, Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery dead
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
More Philadelphia Flyers
SPORTS
Corbin strikes out 9, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 6-0
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
More Sports
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News