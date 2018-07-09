The most amazing day of my life. Thankful for everybody who made it so special. Ryanne I can’t wait to start this new chapter together, I love you 😍 #girouxpartyoftwo #weready pic.twitter.com/umaMxFE1W5 — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 9, 2018

A face to call home💛 pic.twitter.com/t6UoDPdSfo — Ryanne Giroux (@ryannehaileyb) July 9, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is now a married man.Giroux wed Ryanne Breton; the two have been engaged since 2016.Both the bride and groom posted photos to their social media pages.Another photo was posted on Giroux's dogs' Instagram account.The pups, Harvey and Charlie, had a special role in the wedding as the ring bearers.They had special tuxedos made just for them.Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Giroux!------