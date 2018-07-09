Giroux wed Ryanne Breton; the two have been engaged since 2016.
The most amazing day of my life. Thankful for everybody who made it so special. Ryanne I can’t wait to start this new chapter together, I love you 😍 #girouxpartyoftwo #weready pic.twitter.com/umaMxFE1W5— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 9, 2018
Both the bride and groom posted photos to their social media pages.
A face to call home💛 pic.twitter.com/t6UoDPdSfo— Ryanne Giroux (@ryannehaileyb) July 9, 2018
Another photo was posted on Giroux's dogs' Instagram account.
The pups, Harvey and Charlie, had a special role in the wedding as the ring bearers.
They had special tuxedos made just for them.
Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Giroux!
