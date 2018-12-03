The Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday the hiring of Chuck Fletcher as the team's new Executive Vice President and General Manager.Fletcher, 51, spent nine seasons as General Manager of the Minnesota Wild, and over his 25-year career he has held senior-level managerial positions with the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and Florida Panthers.Fletcher was with three of those teams - the Panthers, Ducks and Penguins - as they advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals, and won the Stanley Cup Championship with Pittsburgh in 2009.The multi-year deal inked with the Flyers makes Fletcher the ninth General Manager in franchise history.-----