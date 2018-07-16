Flyers, NHL community remember Ray Emery

Emery, 35, drowned in a swimming accident in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario Sunday morning.
Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013.
Paul Holmgren
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Razor. pic.twitter.com/fInQmuXCWJ— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 15, 2018
Claude Giroux
Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man. pic.twitter.com/NNHNc1Swyd— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 15, 2018
NHL
We are saddened by the news of Ray Emery's passing. Our condolences go out to Ray’s family and friends. https://t.co/nMNCdJQSyY pic.twitter.com/Pjy2QwcuB8— NHL (@NHL) July 15, 2018
Bernie Parent
“All the statistics in the world can’t measure the warmth of a smile...”— Bernie Parent (@BernieParent1) July 15, 2018
Rest In Peace my friend, Ray Emery#Razor @NHL @NHLFlyers @FlyersAlumni @NHLAlumni pic.twitter.com/I6SX5cKq8c
Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton
At a loss for words. An incredible teammate and stall mate. Rip razor— Scott Laughton (@Laughts21) July 15, 2018
James van Riemsdyk
So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery- was a great teammate and person #rip— James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) July 15, 2018
Scott Hartnell
So sad to hear the news of Ray Emery. You will be missed bro! #RIPRazor— Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) July 15, 2018
Brayden Schenn - St. Louis Blues
Sad to hear about the tragic news of Ray Emery. Great teammate and person. #RIPRazor pic.twitter.com/JB3ueXr7N0— Brayden Schenn (@Bschenn_10) July 15, 2018
Flyers Alumni
The Flyers Alumni Association is greatly saddened to learn of the tragic passing today of our teammate and friend, Ray Emery, in Hamilton Harbour earlier today. "Razor" will be greatly missed by all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/rTfTi7Qirp— Flyers Alumni (@FlyersAlumni) July 15, 2018
NHL Alumni
We are saddened to hear about the tragic passing of #NHLAlumni and former goalie Ray Emery. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family pic.twitter.com/kynSigeYRM— NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) July 15, 2018
David Boreanaz
R.I.P. Razor. Ray Emery. @NHL @NHLFlyers— David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) July 15, 2018
Kyle Dubas - General Manager of Toronto Maple Leafs
On the passing of Ray Emery… pic.twitter.com/aR17IBFE0d— Kyle Dubas (@kyledubas) July 15, 2018
Anaheim Ducks
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ray Emery, our former goaltender, who passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/QmZJpd7hcM— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 15, 2018
NHLPA
The NHLPA’s players and staff send our heartfelt condolences to Ray Emery’s family and friends, following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier today. Ray will be missed by his many friends within the hockey community.— NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 15, 2018
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion. pic.twitter.com/Q2gm0gG6sZ— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 15, 2018
Eugene Melny - Ottawa Senators owner
"On behalf of the Ottawa Senators, I wish to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Ray Emery. Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones."
Arizona Coyotes
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former NHL goaltender Ray Emery.— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 15, 2018
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/nDWYvXYjEo
Philip Pritchard - 'Keeper of the Cup'
Remembering Ray Emery's day with the #StanleyCup in 2013 with @NHLBlackhawks He visited Cayuga, Hamilton Burlington and Toronto to say thanks to everyone. Quite a day, quite a guy. @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/OctK7LKJmQ— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 16, 2018
Ontario Reign
The #Reign are extremely saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Ray Emery, a member of our inaugural season team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray's family at this time. pic.twitter.com/t3Hkzr8kFs— Ontario Reign (@ontarioreign) July 15, 2018
Adam Henrique - Anaheim Ducks
RIP Ray.— Adam Henrique (@AdamHenrique) July 15, 2018
Honored to have had the chance to meet him yesterday at a charity event! A very tough competitor. pic.twitter.com/kYqTVAcvpe
Zach Hyman - Toronto Maple Leafs
Rest In peace Ray. My condolences to the Emery family on their tragic loss.— Zach Hyman (@ZachHyman) July 16, 2018
William Nylander - Toronto Maple Leafs
Horrible to hear about Ray Emery. He was an incredible teammate. #Razor— William Nylander (@wmnylander) July 15, 2018
Tyler Seguin - Dallas Stars
Horrible news. Rest In Peace Razor— Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) July 15, 2018
Darnell Nurse - Edmonton Oilers
Sad Day. Rest In Peace Razor 🙏🏽— Darnell Nurse (@drtwofive) July 15, 2018
Tony DeAngelo - New York Rangers
Rip Ray Emery. Sad news— Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) July 15, 2018
Matt Stajan - Calgary Flames
Such terrible and sad news. Thoughts and prayers to all his family and friends. Rest In Peace Razor. https://t.co/Zx1rANGS1R— Matt Stajan (@MattStajan18) July 15, 2018
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Vegas Golden Knights
Shocked & saddened to hear about the tragic news! Rest in peace Razor— Pierre-E Bellemare (@bellsy78) July 15, 2018
Ben Harpur - Ottawa Senators
I can still remember watching this and pretending to be “Emery” as the mini stick goalie in my basement like it was just yesterday. Gone too soon.— Ben Harpur (@bharpur95) July 15, 2018
My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/PxTF6JsP3o
Nick Foligno - Columbus Blue Jackets
So saddened of the tragic news of Ray Emery’s passing. We played together for only a short time but he was a great teammate and competitor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏— Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) July 15, 2018
Brian McGrattan - Calgary Flames
My Best friend. My Brother. I love you! pic.twitter.com/YWDX2jm55t— Brian McGrattan (@bigern10) July 15, 2018
Nathan Thompson - Los Angeles Kings
So sad to hear about the passing of Ray Emery. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIP— Nathan Thompson (@NateThompson44) July 15, 2018
Garrett Spark - Toronto Marlies
Horrible to hear about the tragic passing of Ray Emery. He was an incredible NHL goalie that accomplished so much in the game, a lot of which went under the radar. He was also one of my favorite @TorontoMarlies teammates in his brief time with us. Rest In Peace to a legend #Razor— Garret Sparks (@GSparks40) July 15, 2018
Jamie McGinn - Florida Panthers
