Flyers Powerplay: Power wheelchair hockey champions with heart

6abc photojournalist Dan Sheridan tells the story of the Philadelphia Flyers Powerplay during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17 on January 15, 2019.

By Photojournalist Dan Sheridan
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Flyers Powerplay is a local power wheelchair hockey team that allows anyone with a disability to play competitive hockey.

The Flyers adopted the team as the first power hockey team to be affiliated with an NHL team.

They have speed, they have heart, they have talent and they're also champions.

The team won the Powerhockey Cup last summer.

On their uniforms is the name "Pat." It's a nod to the team's founder Pat Hilferty who passed away in 2017.

They hope other NHL teams will follow the Flyers' lead and sponsor wheelchair hockey to include all athletes who want to play.

