SPORTS

Fmr. Philadelphia Eagles CB Worley faces multiple charges after arrest

Daryl Worley

Philadelphia police have announced the charges against former Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley following his arrest on Sunday morning.

Worley, who was released from the Eagles hours after the incident, has been charged with Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, Driving Under the Influence, Disorderly Conduct-Fighting and related offenses.
EMBED More News Videos

Eagles release CB Daryl Worley following arrest: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 15, 2018



According to a source, the 23-year-old Penn Charter graduate was arrested at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The source tells Action News a call came in for a car blocking the roadway in South Philadelphia.

Worley, who lives in Swedesboro, Gloucester County, was found passed out behind the wheel when officers arrived, the source says.



The source tells Action News that Worley became combative and officers used a Taser.

A gun was reportedly found.

He was arraigned Sunday night and a judge said he could be released on $25,000 bail.

Following his arrest, the Eagles released Worley from the team.



Earlier Sunday, the Eagles released a statement saying, "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning."

The 23-year-old cornerback, acquired from the Carolina Panthers, grew up in North Philadelphia.

He was a stand out at Penn Charter and went on to play at West Virginia University before being acquired last month in the trade that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers.

His attorney, Fortunato Perri, spoke to Action News after speaking with his client on Sunday.

"It's a very unfortunate situation, he hasn't had an opportunity," said Perri. "He can maintain his career."

This is the second time in recent weeks a newly acquired Eagle has been arrested.

Defensive end Michael Bennett was charged with pushing a 66-year-old woman during the Super Bowl in Texas two years ago.

Both players appeared at a press conference just weeks ago when the Eagles announced they had joined the team.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesarrestSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Carolina for CB Daryl Worley
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News