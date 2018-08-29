A statement from #Browns LB Mychal Kendrick, who has just been charged by the feds for insider trading. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0IEsV6lPTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks and a California businessman have been charged with insider trading.U.S. Attorney William McSwain made the announcement in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.McSwain was joined by the FBI and officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission in a news conference.According to investigators, Damilare Sonoiki allegedly provided Kendricks with information about his investment bank's clients, including non-public information about pending mergers and acquisitions.Kendricks would use that information to buy call options, then sell those call options for a profit after mergers were announced, McSwain said.Kendricks made a profit of $1.2 million, investigators say.In return, investigators said Kendricks provided Sonoiki with $10,000 in cash and tickets to Eagles games.Kendricks released a statement shortly after the charges were announced in which he accepted responsibility:Kendricks was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent back in June.------