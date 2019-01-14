PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles' Emotional Ending: Foles has message for Philly fans, Pederson hugs players

Philadelphia Eagles return home after loss to Saints on January 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) --
It was an emotional and heartbreaking ending to another improbable season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many questions are still unanswered as the offseason begins.

Perhaps the biggest uncertainty is where Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles will be at the start of the 2019 NFL season.



With his future as an Eagle in doubt, Action News reporter Jamie Apody asked Foles if he had message for the fans of Philadelphia who have cheered him on after he stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz in back-to-back seasons.

"I would like to thank them - thank them for their support. It's not ultimately how we wanted to end the season, but I think this team represents what Philly's about. People counted us out and we were able to fight, give us an opportunity to enter the playoffs and then win the first round. We had an opportunity to win this game. This team never stopped fighting, much like the city of Philadelphia. Living in this city, that's just who the people are. But, ultimately, I just want to say how grateful I am for everything they've done, every moment in the Linc. Just continue to support the Eagles. There's a bright future here with this team and everyone there," Foles said.



The emotions ran high Sunday night following a dropped pass late in the fourth quarter by receiver Alshon Jeffery that led to an interception. The Eagles fell to the New Orleans Saints 20-14.

Eagles fans react of loss, end of season: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 13, 2018



"That's on me. I'll take that loss. It's on me," Jeffery said. "I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that."
His teammates, however, stood up for him, saying it was not Jeffrey's fault the Eagles came up short.



"He's one of the best players on this football team. That game wasn't decided by that play, number one," tight end Zach Ertz said. "Two, we wouldn't change the play call. And three, we're not in this situation without him. That's the bottom line. He is one of the best receivers in the league.

After the game, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson stood by the door of the locker room, making sure to hug each player as they walked inside.



Here's how Eagles Sports Director Ducis Rodgers described the moment: "Coach Pederson is waiting outside the locker room to console his players. Classy."

Pederson said, "It's tough cause it's so final. You're here at the end of the season. There's no more football for 2018. Just told the guys, keep your heads up. We set out on a journey way back in OTAs. We keep talking about having no regrets and leave everything out on the field, they did that tonight. They did that this afternoon. They battled right until the end. We had opportunities. I'm proud of them, proud of the season, proud of the adversity that we faced all season long."

As for Foles' future, Pederson said they'll discuss that soon.

"For him to come in and step in the way he has, I just told him I loved him and we'll probably visit in the next couple days," Pederson said.



