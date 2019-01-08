'Foles,' 'Kelce' part of Puppy Bowl lineup

A plethora of local pups will take part in one of this year's cutest competitions - and some might have a Philly Special of their own.Three animal shelters from our area have adoptable animals taking part in this year's Puppy Bowl.First up, meet Hazel from the Animal Care and Control Team in the city's Hunting Park section.Jughead from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare will also compete.And last but certainly not least: Foles and Kelce, along with June, from the Providence Animal Center.We know their names will give them an edge on the field and keep the Eagles win streak alive.------