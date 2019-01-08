SPORTS

'Foles,' 'Kelce' part of Puppy Bowl lineup

EMBED </>More Videos

Puppy Bowl dogs have Eagles names. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 8, 2019.

A plethora of local pups will take part in one of this year's cutest competitions - and some might have a Philly Special of their own.

Three animal shelters from our area have adoptable animals taking part in this year's Puppy Bowl.

First up, meet Hazel from the Animal Care and Control Team in the city's Hunting Park section.



Jughead from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare will also compete.



And last but certainly not least: Foles and Kelce, along with June, from the Providence Animal Center.



We know their names will give them an edge on the field and keep the Eagles win streak alive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspuppy bowl
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again
Local company scrambles to fill orders for custom Eagles gear
NFL changes Parkey's missed field goal to block by Hester
More Sports
Top Stories
Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again
Suspect pleads guilty to some charges in Temple student killing
Furloughed workers rally at Liberty Bell amid shutdown
Cab driver knocked out with bottle of Wild Turkey, crashes into home
Police: Limping man deliberately set recycling plant fire
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near police HQ in Juniata
Police: 2 male teens sought for assaulting 2 teen girls
Show More
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
Chicago brewer offers free beer for a year for 43-yard field goal
NFL changes Parkey's missed field goal to block by Hester
Dems to push gun control on anniversary of Giffords shooting
More News