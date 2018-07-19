PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance

Nick Foles wins ESPY Award. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 19, 2018. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles won another trophy on Wednesday night.

Foles won the ESPY for Best Championship Performance for leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.


"My teammates, coaches, we've faced so much adversity this year, we have an amazing team. It's so much fun to go to work in that locker room every single day. I couldn't have done it without ya'll. We see what happened. We won the first Super Bowl in Philadelphia history, so we got a special group of guys," Foles said.

The Super Bowl MVP also had a message for Eagles fans - "Y'all get a rap everywhere, but the passion, y'all bring it every single day, so thank y'all."



In celebration, the Eagles tweeted highlights from Super Bowl LVI, complete with a mic'ed-up Foles providing commentary.


