Following his father's footsteps, Jon Runyan Jr. preps for NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football and Jon Runyan Jr. go way back."I've dreamt about playing in the NFL since the day I was born," the Moorestown native and St. Joe's Prep grad told Action News.If ever there was someone born to play this game, it's him.The Michigan offensive tackle and son of Philadelphia Eagles legendary right tackle Jon Runyan just finished competing at the NFL Combine and is close to realizing that lifelong dream.At 6 feet 4 inches, and weighing 306 pounds, he projects more as a guard in the NFL. Most scouts have him as a mid- to late-round pick.As of now, the NFL draft is still scheduled for April 23, at the team facilities and not in Las Vegas as originally planned.He plans to spend the draft night at home, waiting for a phone call.Playing at the Linc and following in his father's giant footsteps would be an honor, but wherever he ends up, Runyan Jr. just can't wait to start the journey and make a name for himself."I'm really excited, it's been a lot of years, I can't wait to get out there and play football again," he said.