Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo pardoned by President Donald Trump

San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, Jr. listens to a question on the steps of the Federal Court House in Baton Rouge, La. Tuesday Oct. 6, 1998. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has pardoned Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr., who built the San Francisco 49ers' 1980s-'90s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners' scandals in the sport's history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters on Tuesday, along with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley.
