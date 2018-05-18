Former Radnor H.S. football player makes the Eagles roster

Tim Wilson is the local product the Eagles signed to the 90-man roster. When he was at Radnor High School, he played every position and he's willing to do the same to make the Birds' final roster.Tim Wilson has been dreaming about playing for the Eagles since he last wore his Radnor High School jersey in 2012.The 5'9" receiver still can't believe he will get that shot after signing with the Eagles this week, just months after he was a fan, and at the Super Bowl parade.He's said, "My girlfriend has been saying it for the past week, you're an Eagle, she's shocked, I'm shocked, and my mom is shocked."Wilson was on a tryout rookie camp last weekend and caught the Eagles attention, so much that Howie Roseman offered him a contract on the spot."I was jumping up and down, tossing my helmet up in the air. Guys were looking at me like what is wrong with that dude, what is he doing, but it was a crazy moment for me, surreal, added Wilson.Coming out of Radnor High School in 2012, Wilson did not have a single Division I scholarship offer, in fact, he had no NFL offers coming out of East Stroudsburg. But he never stops believing.Wilson said, "I want to show other guys like me, undersized it's possible if you put the work in."Radnor Head Coach Tom Ryan said, "He's worked from his years here at Radnor. He was always the first guy out, the last guy off, extra work.Wilson feels like he's back in school trying to learn the Eagles playbook as fast as possible, so he can score a final roster spot coming September.------