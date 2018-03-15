SPORTS

Lehigh Valley to honor Saquon Barkley with parade, free Chick-fil-A

EMBED </>More Videos

Free Chick-fil-A sandwiches to honor Lehigh Valley's Barkley. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

The Lehigh Valley is honoring a hometown hero.

The borough of Coplay will host a parade on March 24 for Saquon Barkley.

And next Thursday. the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Whitehall is also celebrating Barkley. Customers who say "Saquon" will get a free chicken sandwich. This promotion is only taking place at this location.

"Not only for what he did on the field at Penn State and at Whitehall but also for the young man that he is, he's just an incredible man doing incredible things," said owner John Velarde.

The Coplay native graduated from Whitehall High School and then played running back for the last three seasons at Penn State.

Some predict he will be the top pick in the NFL Draft next month.

March 14 was declared 'Saquon Barkley Day' in Harrisburg.

EMBED More News Videos

Lehigh Valley honors Saquon Barkley. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspenn state universitynfl draftchick-fil-a
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News