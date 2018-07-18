Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast

Both will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. One on Sunday, August 5, and the other on Saturday, August 11.
The Eagles released the tickets on Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Wednesday:
The tickets were free and they went fast. The Birds said in a statement issued early Wednesday afternoon that the tickets were no longer available.
"We are overwhelmed by the passion and support of Eagles fans," the team said.
Public Practice tickets are no longer available. We are overwhelmed by the passion and support of Eagles fans. Stay tuned for more events in the future!— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 18, 2018
Eagles training camp starts in one week and runs through August 14.
