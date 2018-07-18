PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, throws the ball to wide receiver Mack Hollins, left, during the practice at training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles fans got the chance to get tickets to the Super Bowl champions' public practices.

Both will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. One on Sunday, August 5, and the other on Saturday, August 11.

The Eagles released the tickets on Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Wednesday:

The tickets were free and they went fast. The Birds said in a statement issued early Wednesday afternoon that the tickets were no longer available.

"We are overwhelmed by the passion and support of Eagles fans," the team said.



Eagles training camp starts in one week and runs through August 14.

