SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan was living the dream on Sunday.
Joseph Gellak not only saw a game at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time, he even made it on the field!
"It feels good," he said.
The Eagles teamed up with the Compassus Life Inspiring Events program, a group that grants wishes for hospice patients.
Gellak's nurses say they surprised him with the free tickets earlier in the week, and he was speechless.
"He was very excited, probably a little shell-shocked, probably not believing it was really happening," said case manager Cindy Frederick.
Gellak had a wonderful time and got to see a big win, too.
The last time he saw a game in person, the Eagles were playing at Franklin Field!
