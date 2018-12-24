A life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan was living the dream on Sunday.Joseph Gellak not only saw a game at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time, he even made it on the field!"It feels good," he said.The Eagles teamed up with the Compassus Life Inspiring Events program, a group that grants wishes for hospice patients.Gellak's nurses say they surprised him with the free tickets earlier in the week, and he was speechless."He was very excited, probably a little shell-shocked, probably not believing it was really happening," said case manager Cindy Frederick.Gellak had a wonderful time and got to see a big win, too.The last time he saw a game in person, the Eagles were playing at Franklin Field!------