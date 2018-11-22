At one level it was a traditional Thanksgiving Day football game.There was a homecoming queen and cheerleaders, there was a trophy and a rivalry between the Frankford High Pioneers and the Boys Latin Warriors.It was a high scoring game with plenty of hard hits, but there was more. This was the Practice for Peace Bowl or Game of Peace."Today's game is played to shed light on intercity youth violence that plagues youth across the city," saidStudents from both schools have been victims of violence. On Thursday, Latin retired the jersey of Jashun Patton, a 3.5 GPA student that police say was killed by a stranger around this time last year.Patton's mother and both coaches trying to impart a message to the players and all young people."You can have an argument with someone and not take a life. You can dislike someone and not take a life," said Maxayn Goodwin, Patton's mother. "Once you do that, you cannot change it."Earlier this year the two teams practiced together, for Thursday's game they walked out in shoulder to shoulder in a sign of solidarity."We can be rivals. We can be gentlemen," said Frankford High School Coach Chris Sytsma.Boys' Latin Coach Anthony Pastore said, "We're hoping our guys find a better way to handle conflict."------