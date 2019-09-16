Sports

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert heads to locker room during warmups before game against Falcons

(AP Photo/Michael Perez)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert just left the field during warmups ahead of Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.





6abc's Jamie Apody says Goedert left the field with trainers after suffering a possible injury. He walked off the field on his own.

SEE ALSO: Hundreds of Eagles fans take over Atlanta bar ahead of Sunday Night Football

It's unclear if he will play in tonight's game.

This story will be updated.
