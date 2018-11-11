Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys

The Eagles are back from the bye.They are preparing to play the despised Dallas Cowboys in primetime at the Linc.A win, combined with a Redskins loss, puts the Eagles in first place in the NFC East.However, a loss means a tougher road to make it back to the playoffs.The Eagles and their fans are excited to see Golden Tate on their side.The Wide Receiver is set to make his birds debut Sunday.He got the memo that we do not like the Cowboys.------