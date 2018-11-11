SPORTS

Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys. ABC News reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Eagles are back from the bye.

They are preparing to play the despised Dallas Cowboys in primetime at the Linc.

A win, combined with a Redskins loss, puts the Eagles in first place in the NFC East.

However, a loss means a tougher road to make it back to the playoffs.

The Eagles and their fans are excited to see Golden Tate on their side.

The Wide Receiver is set to make his birds debut Sunday.

He got the memo that we do not like the Cowboys.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons confident Jimmy Butler will fit in with 76ers
Conley scored 32 points sending Grizzles past 76ers in OT
Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
McSorley matches wins mark, No. 21 Penn State tops Wisconsin
More Sports
Top Stories
23 dead in Northern California wildfire
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Cold Saturday night perfect for ice skating in Center City
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera
Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst
Police search for lottery ticket thieves in Bensalem
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Show More
Young father's 2016 murder remains unsolved
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Man critical after being shot 5 times in Strawberry Mansion
Plane crashes after takeoff at Cape May Airport
Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
More News