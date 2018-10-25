SPORTS

One of the most popular Halloween costumes in Philly? Gritty, of course

Gritty became an overnight sensation after his debut in September. Now, trick-or-treaters across the area are dressing up as the famed Flyers' mascot for Halloween.

When Gritty first made his public debut, he instantly became famous not only in Philadelphia, but across the country with his wild hair, googly eyes, and big orange beard.

Social media users were not so nice to Gritty after the Flyers unveiled a photo of him that looked rather menacing.
Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot. Watch video of the official unveiling on September 24, 2018.



At first, we were hesitant to meet him in person, but our Action News family enjoyed Gritty's visit to the station.

Now, Philadelphia cannot get enough of the new mascot. He's appeared on street art, protest signs, and wedding cakes.



This Halloween, kids across our area are dressing up in homemade Gritty costumes.

Little Gavin shows off his costume along with his flossing dance moves.

One local family even created their own wife for Gritty, who they named Gritta!


This pint-sized Gritty poses for the camera with a bottle in hand.


Cailin, who is 7-years-old, is said to be obsessed with the Flyers' mascot.


You can't get any more Philly than this family.

And this baby is fist pumping to root on the Flyers!


Not all of Gritty's fans are human.


Alicia Marie says, "Only the gritty survive."


Share your costume ideas - Gritty or not - with #6abcAction so we can show them off.
