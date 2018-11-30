Gritty gets 3 limited edition bobbleheads

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Flyers have been asking for them - we think - and now, more Gritty bobbleheads are available.

However, Gritty fanatics have to act fast because these bobbleheads are limited edition. Only 500 are being made of each version.

The first Gritty bobblehead was released in September and sold out quickly.



But, Kollectico heard the fans' demand and created three more Gritties.

Here is how the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum describes each:

'Wrecking Ball'



"Gritty came into the world like a Wrecking Ball in more ways than one, making his debut at the Flyers first regular season home game by descending from the Wells Fargo Arena rafters on a wrecking ball while Miley Cyrus' hit song "Wrecking Ball" played."
'Boxing Steps'



"This bobblehead features Gritty standing on steps wearing boxing gloves with his hands raised in triumph."

'Liberty Bell'



"Gritty is standing next to a replica Liberty Bell in this special edition bobblehead."

Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 500, and are they expected to ship to customers in February 2019.

They are $40 each with a flat rate shipping cost of $8 per order or $110 for the set of 3.

To order yours, or get one for a loved one as a holiday gift (who wouldn't want one), click here.

