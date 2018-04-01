Happy April Foles Day, Eagles fans!

Only one QB has ever thrown for a TD and caught a TD in the same #SuperBowl.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Cy1kC075hB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles threw a TD AND caught a TD in the first half. Below are the other players to do so in #SuperBowl history:

😎😎😎 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 5, 2018

April 1st to most people is considered April Fool's Day, but for Philadelphia Eagles fans, this is is another day to look back at the incredible Super Bowl win.Eagles fans can call today - April Foles Day in recognition of the Super Bowl MVP and the man who called the 'Philly Special' play - quarterback Nick Foles.It was a trick play - an early April Fool's joke on the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII.Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on the play, giving the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead over the Patriots.The Birds would go on to win the Super Bowl, 41-33.The Foles score came after Tom Brady dropped an over-the-shoulder catch on a trick play for New England on an earlier drive that ended in a failed fourth-down play.With 34 seconds left in the half, Foles lined up at quarterback before shifting behind the right side of the offensive line as Corey Clement took the snap. Foles paused at the line of scrimmage before running to the end zone as Burton took a reverse pitch from Clement.Burton was recruited as a quarterback at Florida.Foles and Tennessee's Marcus Mariota are the only quarterbacks to throw and catch a touchdown in the playoffs since at least 1950.------