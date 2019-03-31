Sports

Bryce Harper hits 465-foot bomb for first Phillies home run

EMBED <>More Videos

Bryce Harper talks about hitting first home run for the Phillies on March 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper's first hit as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies was a home run.

Harper hit a 1-1 pitch from Atlanta reliever Jesse Biddle into the right-field seats for a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday in Philadelphia, extending the Phillies' lead to 7-4.



Fans gave Harper a standing ovation and chanted "MVP! MVP!''

"That's one of my favorite homers I've ever had, definitely," Harper said after Philadelphia's 8-6 win. "What a team win today. We've been swinging the bats really well as a club; and Pivetta went out there and did his job, bullpen came in, did their job. Huge homer by Franco again, huge homer by Realmuto. One through nine, just everybody grinding, everybody playing together, and that's what it's all about."

The ball traveled 465 feet -- Harper's second-longest homer since Statcast started tracking their distances in 2015.

While with the Nationals, he hit a 473-foot shot on May 4, 2018, against the Phillies.

Harper now has eight home runs of 450 feet or longer since 2015, tied for the seventh most in the majors.

In his Phillies debut Thursday, Harper went 0-for-3 with a walk, and Saturday he had gone 0-for-2 with a walk before his home run.

The Phillies improved to 2-0 with the win, and Harper said he's having fun two games into his 13-year contract with the team.

"We just go out there and try to grind as a team every single day," Harper said. "And this crowd came out, supported us today, yesterday -- Thursday, whatever it was -- and what a team. It's so much fun in that clubhouse, so much fun in this dugout. And that's what it's all about."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia philliesaction news sports
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Student from NJ was murdered in SC, suspect arrested
AccuWeather: Unseasonably Warm Saturday, Some Showers Sunday
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Dog rescued from house fire in New Castle, Delaware
Forest fire in Burlington Co. grows to more than 5,000 acres
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
Show More
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
DNA test links women to dozens of unknown siblings
Person struck, killed by train in Macungie Twp.
1 dead, another critical after North Philadelphia shooting
Superstorm Sandy contractor sentenced for stealing money
More TOP STORIES News