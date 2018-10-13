Haverford High quarterback Jake Ruane breaks school's passing record

It was a big moment in Friday night football for a member of the Action News family.Cell phone video shows the moments one of the best quarterbacks in our area broke the record for passing.Jake Ruane, the quarterback for Haverford High, has become the school's all-time leading passer.He had 5,437 yards after last night's crushing of Strath Haven.Jake is the son of Action News Photojournalist John Ruane.Haverford won 40-20 over Strath Haven.Congratulations, Jake!------