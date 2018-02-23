SPORTS

HBO releases premiere date, new trailer for Paterno film

(HBO)

NEW YORK --
An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.

HBO tweeted the premiere date Friday, along with a trailer for the film directed by Barry Levinson.


HBO has said the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. The all-time winningest coach in major college football history was fired days after Sandusky's 2011 arrest and died two months later at age 85.

A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded Paterno and three administrators hushed up the allegations against Sandusky.

The three administrators were sentenced to jail. Former university President Graham Spanier is appealing his conviction.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc AppsL
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News