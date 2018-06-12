SPORTS

High school pitcher consoles childhood friend after winning game

EMBED </>More Videos

Pitcher strikes out childhood friend. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By Mark Armstrong
Sometimes friendship means more than advancing to the state tournament.

Just ask Ty Koehn, a pitcher with Mounds View High School in Minnesota. With a berth to state on the line, Koehn needed one more strike to end the game. He got it, as Totino Grace's batter Jack Kocon watched strike three whistle by.

The catch? Koehn and Kocon are longtime buddies, and teammates from back in their Little League days.

EMBED More News Videos

"Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game." - Pitcher Ty Koehn



Rather than jumping around celebrating with his team about their good fortune, Koehn's first inclination was to immediately head to Kocon, a senior who just struck out in his final high school at-bat and console him.

Not just a pat on the back either. An embrace, and surely some words of comfort.

That's sportsmanship, and that's friendship.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgood sportsviral videoviralhigh school sportsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldAction News SportsMinnesota
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News