Sports

Hometown talent Shareef Miller drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

EMBED <>More Videos

Hometown talent drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on April 28, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "It was a lot of emotions! When I saw that 215 area code, my heart was beating fast," said Shareef Miller.

For the last 36 hours, the defensive end from Penn State has been replaying in his mind the moment he became one off the newest Philadelphia Eagles.

"I really cant put it into words, it hasn't really hit me yet," he said.

Miller is living out the dream of just about every Eagles fan! And talk about beating the odds; not only did Miller get drafted by his hometown team, he made it out of one of the roughest neighborhoods in the city. His road to the Linc wasn't easy.

"So many memories with the Frankford Chargers, so much stuff I had to overcome... rough section," he said. "My oldest brother passed away."

In May 2015, Mikal Powell-Miller was shot to death following an argument in Wynnefield.

"What do you think Mikal would have said when you got drafted?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"He would have been jumping screaming hollering, all types of stuff, but he would have told me now it's time to work," said Miller.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nephew of injured rabbi prays with students at Drexel's Chabad
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia
Delco Verizon, MCI wireless customers may experience problems calling 911
Rabbi hails heroes who chased off Poway synagogue gunman
8 people shot and 1 killed in Baltimore, police say
Girl with special needs surprised with trip to Disney World
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Show More
Philadelphia Uber drivers to go on strike
AccuWeather: Areas Of Patchy Frost
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
Hundreds gather in Spring Garden to remember Holocaust victims
1 dead, 2 injured in one-car crash in Bustleton
More TOP STORIES News