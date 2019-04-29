Hometown talent Shareef Miller drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "It was a lot of emotions! When I saw that 215 area code, my heart was beating fast," said Shareef Miller.For the last 36 hours, the defensive end from Penn State has been replaying in his mind the moment he became one off the newest Philadelphia Eagles."I really cant put it into words, it hasn't really hit me yet," he said.Miller is living out the dream of just about every Eagles fan! And talk about beating the odds; not only did Miller get drafted by his hometown team, he made it out of one of the roughest neighborhoods in the city. His road to the Linc wasn't easy."So many memories with the Frankford Chargers, so much stuff I had to overcome... rough section," he said. "My oldest brother passed away."In May 2015, Mikal Powell-Miller was shot to death following an argument in Wynnefield."What do you think Mikal would have said when you got drafted?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."He would have been jumping screaming hollering, all types of stuff, but he would have told me now it's time to work," said Miller.